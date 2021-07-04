Monday is an official holiday – and Whataburger opening day in Opelika

The Whataburger wait is over.

According to the Whataburger website, the hamburger chain will be opening the doors – and drive-in window – of its brand-new Opelika store at 11 a.m. Monday.

From then on, its daily store hours will be 6 a.m. to midnight, with a 24-hour drive-thru.

The store is at 2501 Gateway Drive, across from Tiger Town, and downtown Auburn is expected to add another Whataburger restaurant at the old home of Pieology on North College Street.

Whataburger started as a burger stand in 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas, and now has 700 restaurants in Texas and more than 150 restaurants in nine states, including Alabama.