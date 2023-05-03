A new drive-thru coffee shop named 7 Brew will open in Auburn in early June, according to a marketing agency based in Nashville.

The business, which will bring 50 jobs to the area, can be found at 1625 East University Drive. Construction crews dropped the building on site on Monday and continue to prep for the grand opening in early June.

It's unclear exactly when the business will open.

“At 7 Brew, we pride ourselves on creating a fun and welcoming environment for our customers and our team,” said Hayden Holtgrewe, an operations leader for 7 Brew Auburn. “We can’t wait to meet the members of the Auburn community, and we are excited to hire 50 team members to help us build that environment.”

The first 7 Brew opened in Rogers, Arkansas, with seven original coffees. Now the company has over 70 locations across the country. It offers over 20,000 unique drink combinations from the original Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve to 7 Energy, smoothies, shakes, teas and more.

“7 Brew is so much more than just a coffee stand,” the 7 Brew website reads. “It’s the concept of cultivating kindness and joy with every drink – through our service, speed, quality, energy and atmosphere. It’s contagious and it’s changing the drive-thru coffee industry.”