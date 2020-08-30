Opelika chamber honors Angel's; hosts breakfast

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce has selected Angel’s Antiques & Flea Mall as the Small Business of the Quarter. Chamber board chair Bill Loosier presented the award at last week’s Business over Breakfast Chamber event.

This award is given to a small business quarterly that has gone above and beyond to help their clients, offer great customer service and show generosity.

In 2002, Angel’s Antiques owners Bill and Connie Brewer chose Opelika for their small business because it was listed as the 19th fastest growing metropolitan area in the country. With the antique mall being just a block from Interstate 85, the mall hosts thousands of customers from all across the globe.

Today, Angel’s Antiques is still located in the same 68,000 square feet building at 900 Columbus Parkway, exit 62, and now has over 450 vendors. For years, their customers have voted them as the area’s best antique mall in Alabama and Georgia and Lucky Magazine rated them for being the Top 3 Best Antique Malls in the South.

Angel’s Antiques is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call (334) 745.5574 or visit www.angelsmall.info.