Opelika chamber nominates Emerald Distilling

John Emerald Distilling Co. of Opelika was a Top 3 finalist for the state Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama’s Small Business of the Year.
“John Emerald quickly came to mind when we got this award application. The chamber has hosted many events there over the years. Their generous arms are always open to the chamber in support of everything we do,” said Opelika President and CEO Ali Rauch.
The Opelika chamber nominated Emerald in the 10 employees or less category.
John Emerald began distilling Alabama Whiskey in 2015. It is now also sold in Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Illinois and New York. Tours of the Barrel Storage Room, Warehouse, Production area, Bottling Line and Testing Still were available before the pandemic. Auburn Opelika Tourism has it listed as one of the main reasons to visit the Opelika area.
The distillery has supported local charities such as Story Book Farm, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Children’s Harbor, Back the Badge Lee County, Food Bank of East Alabama, Auburn Hospitality and Flags For Vets.
The company even scaled up production of FDA-compliant hand sanitizer for health care providers and the general public shortly after coronavirus hit the area.
Chamber breakfast
The next Opelika Chamber Business over Breakfast, set for Dec. 8 at 7:30 a.m., will feature East Alabama Medical Center’s Chief of Staff, Dr. Michael Roberts.
Dr. Roberts will talk about the many challenges Covid-19 has certainly presented to the medical staff, according to chamber officials.
Roberts grew up in Alexander City and Opelika. He went on to play football and study pre-med at Anderson University in Anderson, Indiana. He was accepted to medical school at University of Alabama in Birmingham (UAB) and graduated from there in 2001.
After a three-year residency at UAB and a short stint at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, he joined Internal Medicine Associates in Opelika and EAMC in 2008.
The cost is $20 for Chamber members, $25 for non-members. Visit www.opelikachamber.com to register by Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.
