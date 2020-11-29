Opelika chamber nominates Emerald Distilling

John Emerald Distilling Co. of Opelika was a Top 3 finalist for the state Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama’s Small Business of the Year.

“John Emerald quickly came to mind when we got this award application. The chamber has hosted many events there over the years. Their generous arms are always open to the chamber in support of everything we do,” said Opelika President and CEO Ali Rauch.

The Opelika chamber nominated Emerald in the 10 employees or less category.

John Emerald began distilling Alabama Whiskey in 2015. It is now also sold in Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Illinois and New York. Tours of the Barrel Storage Room, Warehouse, Production area, Bottling Line and Testing Still were available before the pandemic. Auburn Opelika Tourism has it listed as one of the main reasons to visit the Opelika area.

The distillery has supported local charities such as Story Book Farm, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Children’s Harbor, Back the Badge Lee County, Food Bank of East Alabama, Auburn Hospitality and Flags For Vets.

The company even scaled up production of FDA-compliant hand sanitizer for health care providers and the general public shortly after coronavirus hit the area.

