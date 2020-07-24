Opelika hotel tops company rankings

Vic Patel is weathering the same tough times as other hotel operators, but he and his staff are keeping up the same level of customer service they’ve offered since opening the first La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham two years ago.

The hotel, located across Interstate 85 from Tiger Town, has been tops in Guest Focused Quality surveys for the last two quarters, according to La Quinta’s ratings of its 900-plus properties.

Patel credits great location, a staff focused on customer service and an attention to detail.

“We have invested a lot of time and effort into the small things,” Patel explained. “Guestrooms are dedicated to local attractions — Chewcla State Park, the golf courses around, Lake Martin — a lot of different pictures that kind of show what’s in our local area … When you pull up the ramp (on I-85), you will see our hotel pretty much the brightest hotel,” said Patel.

TigerBotAnd there’s TigerBot. Patel saw a robot demonstration at a conference and thought it might be a good fit. He recognized what it would be with kids staying at his hotel, too.

“I thought it would something new, something that would stand out,” said Patel. “For me to make this brand stand out in the region, I have to do something unique.”