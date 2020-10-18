Opelika jobs up for grabs Nov. 6 at Sportsplex

The city of Opelika will host a multi-company hiring event next month at the Sportsplex.

Opelika employers will have over 200 available positions at the Nov. 6 event. Participating employers include West Fraser, Hanwha, Afni, Walmart Distribution Center, Cumberland, Pharmavite, Golden State Foods, Yongsan, APR-Dinan, East Alabama Medical Center and Mando.

“Our economic development department identified a need to assist our employers find employees to fill current openings … we will always do what we can to assist our existing industries to foster growth and success here in Opelika,” said Mayor Gary Fuller.

The companies have openings in various trades, including production and operations, electricians, maintenance, healthcare, engineering, sales, quality control and more. Most offerings will be permanent, full-time with benefits.

“Opelika has a thriving economic atmosphere and we’re lucky to have so many reputable employers looking to hire in our community. This event is perfect for anyone looking to find an opportunity to start their career right here in Opelika,” said Ali Rauch, president of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce.