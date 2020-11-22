Quick takes on EEOC updates on religious bias

The Supreme Court first addressed “the ministerial exception” in its 2012 decision Hosanna-Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church and School v. EEOC in which it held that there is indeed such a thing as a "ministerial exception" to the federal anti-discrimination laws arising from the Establishment and Free Exercise clauses of the First Amendment, and that it applies to people other than the clergy.

No. 3: It may or may not be okay to proselytize at work. The proposed section doesn't take a hard line against proselytizing, and recognizes that some employees' religious beliefs may actually require them to proselytize. But "[w]hen an employee expressly objects to particular religious expression, unwelcomeness is evident," and then continued proselytizing may cross the line and become harassment.

No. 4: Not all "insensitive" behavior related to religion is illegal or harassing. If the behavior or remarks are isolated and not "extremely severe," then they are probably not unlawful. The EEOC cites court decisions saying that these actions, standing alone, did not cut it as "religious harassment."