Quick takes on EEOC updates on religious bias

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued a proposed update to the Religious Discrimination section of its Compliance Manual, which has not been updated since 2008. The proposed section is available for public comment until Dec. 17.
Here are some of the more interesting or controversial points in the new document:
No. 1: The EEOC says that it and other government entities are required by the U.S. Constitution to "analyze cases neutrally and without any hostility to religion or religious viewpoints," a reference to the Supreme Court's Masterpiece Cakeshop decision issued in 2018.
No. 2: Two giant exemptions: The proposed section contains a thorough discussion of the "religious organization" exemption in Title VII, which allows these organizations to "discriminate" based on religion with respect to "work connected with the carrying on by" the organization "of its activities." Put in simpler terms, and as an example, it would not be illegal for a Jewish synagogue to refuse to hire a Catholic to lead its youth group.
There is also a thorough discussion of the ministerial exception, which means that the courts will not interfere in employment decisions "involving selection, supervision, and removal" of employees who play "certain key roles" "that are essential to the institution's central mission."
The Supreme Court first addressed “the ministerial exception” in its 2012 decision Hosanna-Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church and School v. EEOC in which it held that there is indeed such a thing as a "ministerial exception" to the federal anti-discrimination laws arising from the Establishment and Free Exercise clauses of the First Amendment, and that it applies to people other than the clergy.
No. 3: It may or may not be okay to proselytize at work. The proposed section doesn't take a hard line against proselytizing, and recognizes that some employees' religious beliefs may actually require them to proselytize. But "[w]hen an employee expressly objects to particular religious expression, unwelcomeness is evident," and then continued proselytizing may cross the line and become harassment.
No. 4: Not all "insensitive" behavior related to religion is illegal or harassing. If the behavior or remarks are isolated and not "extremely severe," then they are probably not unlawful. The EEOC cites court decisions saying that these actions, standing alone, did not cut it as "religious harassment."
No. 5: Employers may have to accommodate employees with traditional religious beliefs. The EEOC uses as an example of an employer with "a policy that all employees in its retail stores must wear shirts conveying messages celebrating LGBTQ Pride in the month of June . . .." If an employee has a religious objection to wearing the shirt, the employer "may have an obligation to accommodate." Or, if an employer has a wellness program with classes that incorporate Eastern religious concepts (as do some yoga or meditation classes), it would have to allow employees with religious objections to opt out.
On the other hand, an employer does not have to accommodate an employee who objects to mandatory training that emphasizes respect for others' religious beliefs or lack of belief, or non-discrimination based on sexual orientation.
No. 6: "Magic words" are not required for a valid request for religious accommodation. And if the employee doesn't provide enough information, the employer should follow up and get more details.
No. 7: "Interactive process" is encouraged. Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, an employer considering a disability-related accommodation request should engage in an "interactive process" with the applicant or employee making the request. The EEOC encourages employers considering religious accommodations to do the same.
No. 8: Accommodation of "conscientious objection" may be required. The proposed section uses the example of a Labor and Delivery nurse who has a religious objection to participating in abortions. Even if it might be an undue hardship to let the nurse swap duties on an ad hoc basis with other nurses (and it might not), the employer should consider options such as a lateral transfer to another department where the nurse would not be asked to assist with abortions.
No. 9: Fear of "the floodgates" is not an undue hardship. The EEOC's proposed guidance says that an employer can base an "undue hardship" claim on "the number of individuals who will in fact need a particular accommodation." But "[a] mere assumption that many more people with the same religious practices . . . may seek accommodation is not evidence of undue hardship."
No. 10: Secular observance of religious holidays is not prohibited by Title VII. The proposed guidance says that wreaths and Christmas trees, and similar secular decorations in the workplace, do not have to be taken down even if they offend some employees who don't celebrate the holiday. The employer also does not have to give equal time to decorations related to holidays of other faiths that occur around the same time.
Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel working out of the Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP offices in Opelika, Alabama, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com or 205.226.5468. She thanks her Partners for their blog on this issue.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.