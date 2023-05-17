The Auburn City Council granted Scooter's Coffee permission to open a new location in the city Tuesday evening during their council meeting.

The 664-square-foot coffee shop has been approved for conditional use at 1945 East Glenn Ave. It's unclear when construction will begin or when the shop will open. The business will sit at the intersection of East Glenn and East Samford Ave — near the Auburn University Regional Airport.

Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch said the City was excited to learn about plans for Scooter's Coffee to open in the community. She said it's at great location, because it's near a traffic light that allows drivers to exit and enter the area safely.

"You're starting to see some of their shops pop up all around," she said. "We’re excited to have them and welcome them to our business community.”

Crouch mentioned that the .78-acre site was not easy to develop.

Daniel Yates of Lake Martin Coffee LLC of Alexander City will develop the new business, according to documents from the City. Yates and Lynn Patterson also opened a Scooter’s Coffee in Alexander City in February 2021.

The franchise has 600 locations across the U.S. and serves a mixture of hot and iced coffees, blenders, smoothies, teas and food items. Blueprints indicate the business will be a single lane drive-thru model. There will be no room for dining at the location.

The new Scooter’s won’t be the first drive-thru coffee shop in Auburn. 7 Brew Coffee recently dropped a prefab location into place at the corner of East University Drive and Glenn Avenue. 7 Brew is expected to open in early June.

Scooter’s Coffee opened in Belleview Nebraska in 1998. The company has drive-thru coffee stands all across the country.