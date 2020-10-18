Sports bubbles and the Rose Garden: COVID-19 lessons

Sports are coming back in the United States, and as they do, professional leagues are creating conditions that are tailor-made to study COVID-19. They offer sizable groups of people who are regularly monitored and tested.

When leagues enter a pandemic isolation zone, like the NBA did at Disney World, we learned much. On the other side is the Rose Garden nasal swab antigen testing disaster.

The NCAA, NFL and NCAA sports “bubbles” are also home to experimental new technology and trials of new ways of testing for COVID-19. They might also tell more about how to get back to work and play while minimizing COVID-19 spreading.

Lessons from the NBA

The closed-off NBA bubble was dedicated to basketball, but it is also a makeshift COVID-19 research laboratory. The league helped trial a saliva-based COVID-19 test, and any players who opted in helped the Yale School of Public Health validate its testing method. The testing is referred to as “Sentinel Testing” as it is put in place at the door to “guard the environment” from the invasion of the COVID-19 virus.