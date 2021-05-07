'Starting to return to normal': AU graduation weekend brought much-needed tourist revenue to area

Hotels and other tourism-centric businesses are recovering from a tough 2020, thanks to a resurgence of activity around Auburn University and Lee County.
“I really feel like people are just itching to get out and go do things,” said Cat Bobo, communications manager for A-O Tourism. “This past weekend was (Auburn University’s) graduation. We pulled the hotel numbers this morning just to check them out because we had heard from restaurants that it was an insane weekend. … It was an 89 percent occupancy over the two nights of graduation.
“People stayed longer for this graduation and spent more nights in hotels, which is fantastic – it generated almost $1 million dollars in revenue in one weekend.”
And downtown Auburn’s favorite tourist destination for lemonade is faring better this year.
“We’re starting to return to normal; we’re definitely seeing a lot of people getting out and walking around town that we were not seeing last year,” said Michael Overstreet, who manages Toomer’s Drugs. “We are improving every day, but we’re not quite back to where we were. We hope to be back to normal by the fall when students return.”
Local hotels were hit hard by COVID-19 last year. Auburn’s campus slowed to a crawl and people sheltered at home in the spring and summer months. The university’s decision to limit Jordan-Hare Stadium’s seating to 20 percent for Tigers’ home games kept away thousands of people who would normally come to town, book hotel rooms and spend liberally in local shops and restaurants.
Lee County hotels reported an overall occupancy rate of 45.9 percent for 2020, down over 15 percent from the year before. Using the month of March as a barometer, the rate was 74.9 percent for that month in 2019, 43.5 percent in 2020 and back up to 60.6 percent last month.
Bobo expects an even healthier number when the April statistics are tallied. The return of Camp War Eagle this summer, albeit with a one-day format rather than the traditional two days, should help to sustain the recovery through late spring and early summer.
“Parents coming in town for Camp War Eagle, even though they shifted from two days to one the way that they're hosting it, that's going to be so important,” said Kim Wirth, who owns and operates the Collegiate Hotel in downtown Auburn. “The university, I think, was very thoughtful about that approach and that's going to definitely help the hotels and the restaurants and the businesses downtown.”
Conference business and traffic from tour bus operators are coming back, too.
“There was a lull, of course, during COVID, but they came right back early this year,” Bobo said. “They've been fairly steady and they’re picking up. Cindy Pugh, who does all of our conferences and group travel, is up to her eyeballs in site visits (from prospective conference planners) right now. The conferences aren't back yet, but they're making plans.”
A-O Tourism will host an open house later this month to welcome back the volunteers who help out at local conferences and other gatherings. Anyone who is interested in lending some of their time should call 334-501-3281 or email info@aotourism.com.