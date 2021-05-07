'Starting to return to normal': AU graduation weekend brought much-needed tourist revenue to area

Hotels and other tourism-centric businesses are recovering from a tough 2020, thanks to a resurgence of activity around Auburn University and Lee County.

“I really feel like people are just itching to get out and go do things,” said Cat Bobo, communications manager for A-O Tourism. “This past weekend was (Auburn University’s) graduation. We pulled the hotel numbers this morning just to check them out because we had heard from restaurants that it was an insane weekend. … It was an 89 percent occupancy over the two nights of graduation.

“People stayed longer for this graduation and spent more nights in hotels, which is fantastic – it generated almost $1 million dollars in revenue in one weekend.”

And downtown Auburn’s favorite tourist destination for lemonade is faring better this year.

“We’re starting to return to normal; we’re definitely seeing a lot of people getting out and walking around town that we were not seeing last year,” said Michael Overstreet, who manages Toomer’s Drugs. “We are improving every day, but we’re not quite back to where we were. We hope to be back to normal by the fall when students return.”

