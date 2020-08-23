Stop goofing off, teleworkers!

A study of Australian employees who have been teleworking during the COVID-19 pandemic found that they were losing approximately 15 minutes of productive time per day.
When you read farther down in the article, it becomes clear that much of the lower productivity appears to be caused, not by slack teleworkers, but because during the pandemic the workers' kids are out of school.
In addition to doing their jobs, parents have to deal with the usual interruptions that kids create, as well as trying to prevent their kids from losing too much ground academically by home-schooling during the work day.
Most U.S. public-school years started Monday -- remotely -- and the reports of problems with school technology are legion. It sounds as if parents now have to serve as their kids' IT help desks in addition to everything else.
The study also said that productivity was reduced even in on-site workplaces because of time spent disinfecting and complying with social distancing requirements. In the study's defense, the researchers' real concern appears to have been the impact on the Australian economy of this reduced productivity as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. In other words, nobody was really busting on telecommuters, kids or on-site workers.
Commenters
A favorite part of this article was the commentary from Daily Mail readers. Let's hear what some real teleworkers have to say:
“My daughter’s company started teleworking nearly 4 years ago. They found productivity is up!”
“I hate working from home. I feel like a shut-in and videoconferences are awful. I didn’t join my company to sit at home and work remotely. I’ll change jobs if it continues.”
“15 minutes a day? You would lose that much time just in trips to the public restroom.”
“Not true. Plenty of studies show MORE work is completed when people work at home.”
“Oh bull droppings. I know people who work from home and they put in their time better than those at work.”
Common Sense Counsel
• This workplace shock will leave a long echo. While we have never experienced this type of crisis before, I am certain that nothing will be the same. Businesses were riding high just months ago, hiring as fast as they could and enjoying big profits and their large expensive offices.
Long after this is over, businesses will have realized they can operate with a lot less staff and with lower expenses. They will not be so quick to just add them all back on. The unemployment numbers will flip right back to where they were.
• A strength-based culture helps you attract and keep a Millennial star team member that are the key to thriving. Weakness never develops into strengths. While strengths developed infinitely. Your organization should not ignore weakness. Rather you should understand weakness but maximize strengths.
Everyone in the world wants is a good job. This is especially true for millennials and generation Z. More so than ever in the history of corporate culture, employees are asking, "does this organization value my strength and my contribution? Does this organization give me the chance to do what I do best every day?" For millennial's and generation Z, a job is no longer just a job – it's their life.
• For people in these generations, their work must have meaning. They want to work with organizations with a mission and purpose. In the past baby boomers and other generations didn't necessarily need meaning in their work. They just wanted a paycheck. Their mission and purpose were their families and communities.
For millennials and generation Z, compensation is important and must be fair, but it's no longer their primary motivation. The emphasis for these generations has switch from paycheck to purpose – and so should your culture.
Tommy Eden is a partner working out of the Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP offices in Opelika, AL office and can be contacted at teden@constangy.com or 334-246-2901 and he thanks his Partners for their blog on this issue.
