Tammy Woolley: EEOC issues guidance on vaccine religious accommodations

This week the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission added a new section to its COVID-19 guidance about religious objections to vaccine mandates. Employers should read the EEOC guidance in its entirety. Here are the highlights:
An employee with a religious objection to the vaccine must inform the employer of the objection.
The employee doesn't have to use any "magic words," but does need to get across to the employer that being vaccinated conflicts with the employee's sincerely held religious belief. It is also recommended that employees be notified to whom to direct their request for religious accommodation.
Employers may ask for more information about the employee's beliefs before deciding whether to make a religious accommodation?
Employers may make a limited request for more information if it has reason to question (1) whether the belief is truly "religious" in nature, or (2) whether the employee's belief is sincere. Remember, Title VII religious protections apply to more than the well-known big faiths, that employees don’t have to be "scrupulous" in their religious practice to be sincere, and that unique beliefs or practices even within a faith or denomination may still be entitled to accommodation. If the employee's objection is either not "religious" in nature or is not based on a belief that is sincerely held, the employer may refuse the accommodation without going to the next step.
What about undue hardship?
Even if the objection is religious and sincere, the employer doesn't have to accommodate if doing so would be an undue hardship. The undue hardship standard under Title VII is easier for employers than that under the Americans with Disabilities Act (which requires significant difficulty or expense to be an undue hardship). To support an undue hardship under Title VII, the employer need only show that the religious accommodation would result in more than a "de minimis" expense or inconvenience. Regardless, the EEOC recommends that employers consider things like letting their religious objectors work from home or reassigning them to different jobs if those options are possible.
"If I accommodate you, do I have to accommodate everybody?"
No! The employer can take into account the cumulative cost of accommodation in determining undue hardship. It can't say no based on speculation that it will be opening the floodgates to other accommodation requests. But if the concern is more than speculative (such as it's based on accommodation requests that have actually been made) then the employer may be able to deny the request based on concerns about the cumulative effect.
Does the employer have to provide the accommodation requested or preferred by the employee?
No. Just as with the ADA, the employer can choose a cheaper, easier accommodation as long as it is effective (i.e., it eliminates the conflict between the employee's job requirements and the employee's faith). The EEOC says that the employer can consider the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in determining which accommodations to make.
Once the employer makes a religious accommodation, can it reconsider?
Yes, if circumstances have changed. But the EEOC recommends that the employer discuss it with the employee and explore alternatives before ending the accommodation.
