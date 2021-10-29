Tammy Woolley: EEOC issues guidance on vaccine religious accommodations

This week the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission added a new section to its COVID-19 guidance about religious objections to vaccine mandates. Employers should read the EEOC guidance in its entirety. Here are the highlights:

An employee with a religious objection to the vaccine must inform the employer of the objection.

The employee doesn't have to use any "magic words," but does need to get across to the employer that being vaccinated conflicts with the employee's sincerely held religious belief. It is also recommended that employees be notified to whom to direct their request for religious accommodation.

Employers may ask for more information about the employee's beliefs before deciding whether to make a religious accommodation?