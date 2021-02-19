Tammy Woolley: Second-guessing the advice columns on "cancel culture" and the workplace

Greg Giangrande nailed it this week.

If you don't read his weekly "Go To Greg" workplace advice column in the New York Post, you are missing out.

This week, Greg answered a letter from someone who had posted an ill-advised tweet years ago, when young and foolish.

Recently, a workplace enemy found the long-deleted tweet, showed it to the boss, and the letter-writer was fired.

All we are told is that the tweet was "inappropriate" and had been deleted from Twitter years ago.

The burning question, of course, is, "Can I be fired for that?"

I'm going to split Greg's answer into three parts.

Part One: Yes, you probably can be fired for tweeting inappropriately, even though it was done a long time ago and you took it down. If your employment is "at will" and if the tweet content was not legally protected in some way, then in all likelihood you are out of luck.

Part Two: Greg doesn't like Part One any more than you do. Here's what he said: