Tammy Woolley: Things to know about The American Rescue Plan and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act

• The employee is seeking or waiting for test results or a medical diagnosis for COVID-19, or the employer has requested the employee to obtain a COVID test or diagnosis.

In addition, effective April 1, 2021, and through Sept. 30, 2021, employers may voluntarily offer 10 new days (up to 80 new hours) of paid sick leave to employees, and will be eligible to receive the tax credit for this as well. The Internal Revenue Service has not yet updated its FAQs to reflect these changes, apart from an introductory paragraph and encouragement to check for updates.

The Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act originally applied only to absences from work that were related to school closings. The American Rescue Plan expands the leave to include all qualifying reasons for which an employee could take paid sick leave under the FFCRA.

Additionally, all 12 weeks of EFMLA may be paid, including the first two weeks, which were previously unpaid.

The tax credit for qualifying EFMLA leave is calculated at two-thirds of the employee's regular rate of pay. Essentially, the tax credits for EFMLA leave have been expanded from $10,000 to $12,000 per employee.