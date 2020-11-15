The pendulum is about to swing to workers

• “Double the number of OSHA investigators to enforce the law and existing standards and guidelines.”

While we could go on, we don’t want to drive anyone to despair. Assuming President Trump’s challenges to the election results do not materially affect the outcome, it remains to be seen which of the President-Elect’s initiatives can be accomplished by executive action, which will require Congressional approval and which are actually implemented or enacted.

Nonetheless, unless you’re an ostrich (who legend says instinctively bury their heads in the sand in the hopes that trouble will pass them by), we suggest that you open your eyes to the coming of a new reality as the pendulum swings back to the left.

There can be no denying that the National Labor Relations Board, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and the U.S. Department of Labor, as well as other agencies entrusted with enforcement of federal labor and employment laws, will become more employee-friendly with an increase in investigations and legal actions filed against employers.

How would you fare if an investigator knocked on your door? Now is the time to look for the Biden Bus that is hurtling your way.

Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel working out of the Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP offices in Opelika, Alabama, office