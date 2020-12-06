The potential costs of being a good citizen

So, let’s say a non-profit in the pandemic runs out of money. The directors, confronted with this, decide to take up the offer of some of the employees to forgo their salaries and wages until things get better. Things don’t get better, and when the time comes to pay the employees their back wages, there isn’t any money. The employees, rightfully, think they’ve been had.

Or let’s say the executive director does something bad, like sex harassment or lying to the board. The board appoints a committee to look into this, the committee makes its report and the report says the executive director did something very bad and needs to be fired. In the worst case scenario, the quasi-public entity is subject to an Open Meetings Act and Open Records Law, and the report becomes public.

You see where this is going. I could go on.

The employees who weren't paid sue under the FLSA, saying the directors made the decision and are personally liable. The executive director sues, claiming the individual committee members were intentionally trying to harm her because, well, fill in the blank.