This build-it-yourself pizza chain coming soon to downtown Auburn

Your Pie Pizza is making its way to downtown Auburn with build-your-own brick oven pizzas and craft beer.

The pizza joint will be located at 314 W. Magnolia Ave. across from the GAVIN Engineering Research Lab.

There is not an official date for the opening yet, but the Your Pie website it says it will be opening soon.

Your Pie Pizza is a create-your-own pizza restaurant, and customers can customize every aspect of their own 10-inch or 14-inch pie.

If making a pizza is too stressful, these signature pizzas are available:

The Ischia: Extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, garlic

The Nat: Basil pesto, mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, chicken

The Lineage: Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers

Southern Heat: Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onion, jalapeno; served with ranch or blue cheese

The Great White: Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, ricotta, feta

BBQ Chicken: Barbecue sauce, mozzarella, chicken, cilantro, red onions

The menu also features paninis, salads, pasta, gelato and craft beer.