This build-it-yourself pizza chain coming soon to downtown Auburn

Your Pie Pizza is making its way to downtown Auburn with build-your-own brick oven pizzas and craft beer.
The pizza joint will be located at 314 W. Magnolia Ave. across from the GAVIN Engineering Research Lab.
There is not an official date for the opening yet, but the Your Pie website it says it will be opening soon.
Your Pie Pizza is a create-your-own pizza restaurant, and customers can customize every aspect of their own 10-inch or 14-inch pie.
If making a pizza is too stressful, these signature pizzas are available:
- The Ischia: Extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, garlic
- The Nat: Basil pesto, mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, chicken
- The Lineage: Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers
- Southern Heat: Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onion, jalapeno; served with ranch or blue cheese
- The Great White: Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, ricotta, feta
- BBQ Chicken: Barbecue sauce, mozzarella, chicken, cilantro, red onions
The menu also features paninis, salads, pasta, gelato and craft beer.
Your Pie has dine-in, delivery, curbside pickup and takeout options available. The pizza can be ordered online or in person.
Drew French originally opened Your Pie in 2008 at Athens, Ga., and it now has around 70 locations across 19 states.
French explained on the website that the idea of Your Pie originated from a trip he and his wife took to Naples, Italy. He saw homemade pizzas made fresh out of a brick oven; two years later, Your Pie took off in Georgia. There are two Your Pie restaurants in Columbus, Ga.
Right now, the only Your Pie locations in Alabama are a couple of stores in the Birmingham area. Auburn will be the pizzeria’s third location.