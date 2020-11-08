What makes a good HR professional?

HR Virtue No. 2: They are not afraid to "push back." Many times, a manager will want to do something that is – how shall we say? — inadvisable. My favorite HR people are not afraid to challenge those proposed mistakes. It can be done in a nice way, and if one has to, one can even ask one's lawyer to write a letter advising against what the manager wants to do. I've written a million of them, and they often do the trick. They are also attorney-client privileged.

What makes me sad is when a manager makes a bad decision, and it turns out that the HR person knew about it in advance but didn't say a thing. However, sometimes that's because the HR person is inexperienced or is not empowered to speak up.

HR Virtue No. 3: They have a sense of humor. It's almost impossible to deal with HR issues or employment law without noting the absurdity that occurs on a regular basis. If we don't laugh, we'll cry.

HR Virtue No. 4: They want to do the right thing for employees. This is a big one. Of course, we all prefer the good guys. Even if you don't care about that, there are good legal (and mercenary) reasons for being a person of integrity who wants to do right by employees.

First, although this doesn't make you or your company immune from lawsuits, it will probably significantly reduce your chances of being in one.