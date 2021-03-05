WOOLLEY: Five things an employer's lawyer never wants to hear

There are a plethora of things an employer's lawyer hates to hear. Here are just a few of mine:

1. (In a harassment case) "Ummm . . . when did we last have harassment training? We haven't been quite as good about that as we should have."

Employers, please don't let your harassment training slip through the cracks. We know the economy is bad and many of you are fighting to survive. Even so, harassment training is a good investment - not only will it flush out and allow you to informally resolve issues, but it will also earn you points with the EEOC or in court just for having done the training.

Of course, it's also required by law in some states.

2. "We have an internal grievance procedure, and our decisions have been upheld every time." Sounds great, huh? Well, no. Not every employment decision is fair, even when the employer tries to do the right thing. Nobody's perfect. Therefore, some overturned employment decisions is actually the sign of an effective internal grievance procedure.

Otherwise, it just looks like a rubber stamp for management.