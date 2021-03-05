WOOLLEY: Five things an employer's lawyer never wants to hear

There are a plethora of things an employer's lawyer hates to hear. Here are just a few of mine:
1. (In a harassment case) "Ummm . . . when did we last have harassment training? We haven't been quite as good about that as we should have."
Employers, please don't let your harassment training slip through the cracks. We know the economy is bad and many of you are fighting to survive. Even so, harassment training is a good investment - not only will it flush out and allow you to informally resolve issues, but it will also earn you points with the EEOC or in court just for having done the training.
Of course, it's also required by law in some states.
2. "We have an internal grievance procedure, and our decisions have been upheld every time." Sounds great, huh? Well, no. Not every employment decision is fair, even when the employer tries to do the right thing. Nobody's perfect. Therefore, some overturned employment decisions is actually the sign of an effective internal grievance procedure.
Otherwise, it just looks like a rubber stamp for management.
3. "How does the employee know the rule? Trust me. He knows." I love this one. In defense of the employer, it's probably true more often than not. However, you will never be able to get the employee to admit that he knew it if the rule isn't in writing. And if you don't have it in writing, you won't be able to defend yourself if the employee "forgets" what he "knew."
By the way, if your workforce speaks a language other than English, be sure your rules are communicated in the employees' language. A rule published only in English where your workforce is non-English-speaking immigrants (legal, of course!)...is not going to help you much.
4. "Well, no, nothing is documented, but she knows. If I've told her once, I've told her a million times." This is related to No. 3, but No. 3 relates to communicating employer expectations, and No. 4 relates to communicating that the employee has committed a specific violation of a standard.
Informal counseling is swell. But after the 299th informal counseling, please do yourself a favor and start some documented progressive discipline. You know you will (rightfully) become fed up by occurrence no. 301 or so, and if you haven't documented, you will have no evidence that you ever addressed the issue with the employee before you fired her.
5. "No, we didn't think about how we treated 'similarly situated' employees. Each employee stands on his own." This is my worst nightmare, and unfortunately, it is a nightmare that occasionally comes true.
Any time an employee is disciplined (or "coached") about poor performance or disciplined for a rule violation or bad behavior, HR 101 teaches that the decision maker should make sure that the employee is being treated essentially the same as other employees who committed similar violations. It ensures consistency and will help you defeat a claim of discriminatory or retaliatory treatment.
Sometimes an exception to the rule is justified, but the best way to make an exception is (1) to know beforehand that you're making one, and (2) to document why you made it.
It’s a new year, review and update your employee handbook … better yet, forward it to your lawyer and let her do it for you!
Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel working out of the Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP offices in Opelika, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com or 205-226-5468.