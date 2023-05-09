Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint will open in downtown Auburn in July, the southern regional manager announced.

The restaurant remains under construction at 160 North College St. No grand opening date has been released.

Two childhood friends opened the first Jack’s Brown Beer and Burger Joint in 2009 in the college town of Harrisonburg, Virginia. The first business expanded to a franchise with 20 locations across the South. Typically, you can find one in the heart of a college town.

Now, it’s continuing that tradition by opening its first Auburn location near Samford Square, Auburn University’s student housing. It’s located at the site where the Cheeburger Cheeburger restaurant once stood.

Sara Taylor, the southern regional manager, said Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint is well received in the communities where they’re located.

“The people who live there love what we do, but it’s also usually well received and loved by college kids at the university as well,” she said.

Taylor said their burgers standout from the average burger join. It includes 100% American Wagyu beef stacked with various toppings, such as housemade mac and cheese, jalapeno jelly and peanut butter.

“People do burgers and a lot of people do beer, but it’s our Wagyu beef. I think that really sets us apart,” she said.

Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint also offers an extensive beer menu with drinks that range from crowd-favorite domestics beers to ciders and locally brewed beers. If you’re a beer connoisseur and like to try different brews, Taylor suggests joining the Notch Club.

It’s a craft beer appreciation club for those who have consumed 100 different beers. Once joining the club, you become a ‘Notcher’ and can take local beer-tasting trips and compete in Notcher Olympics.

“So that’s what I think is fun — being a part of a community and getting people together from all different walks over a delicious burger and a craft beer,” she said. “That’s what makes us unique — the environment and the culture that we create.”