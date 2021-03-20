Tammy Woolley: Seven mistakes by employers in dealing with the EEOC

This is one of those topics that never grows old. What do employers do to shoot themselves in the foot with the EEOC? Here are my top picks:

No. 7: They retaliate. None of my clients do this, but a few bad apple employers do continue to retaliate against employees for engaging in activity protected by the federal anti-discrimination laws. I must share with you a plaintiff's lawyer "entrapment" trick that we see frequently. A current employee has a gripe against her employer, and goes to see a lawyer. The lawyer sends a threatening letter to the employer, identifying the employee by name and making all kinds of allegations,some of which are exaggerated and some of which may not even be true.

"It's a trick! Don't fall for it!"

By continuing to be fair with your employee after you get that demand letter, you will (1) avoid a retaliation claim and (2) have the satisfaction of breaking that devious lawyer's heart. He-he.

No. 6: They don't mediate. I’m a fan of the EEOC’s mediation program. First, it's free. Second, the mediators are generally fair to employers and sophisticated. Third, the settlement amounts are often quite reasonable, and often lower than what you might have to pay to settle the case at a later stage.