Tammy Woolley: Take our 2021 COVID-19 quiz

No. 1: Our Town has enacted an ordinance requiring people to wear five face masks at a time, and to social distance from each other at 1,000 feet. ABC Company considers the ordinance unworkable but fully complies with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After a layoff, ABC calls back several employees, but Lulabelle refuses to come back to work because ABC is not in compliance with the town ordinance. She files for unemployment. ABC contests her claim on the ground that it is fully compliant with CDC guidance. Based on the latest word on unemployment from the U.S. Department of Labor, who wins the unemployment case?
A. ABC, because work was available, and ABC followed the CDC.
B. ABC, because Lulabelle is obviously a fruitcake.
C. Lulabelle, because ABC didn't comply with the town ordinance.
D. Lulabelle, because unemployment laws are skewed in favor of employees and an employer just can't get a break.
ANSWER: C. (D may also be correct.) Just yesterday, the DOL issued new guidance saying that individuals filing for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will be retroactively eligible for benefits if they refused available work because the employer did not comply with COVID-related federal, state, or local regulations. PUA benefits apply to self-employed individuals, gig workers, and independent contractors, as well as people who have already exhausted their "regular" unemployment benefits.
No. 2: Farkus Medical Center has decided that it will require all employees who provide direct patient care to get the COVID vaccine. All of the direct care employees are currently eligible under state law to get the vaccine. But Farkus has four employees who refuse. Which of these "objectors" might not be entitled to a reasonable accommodation?
A. Blenda, who is in her first trimester of pregnancy.
B. Warlos, who sincerely believes that the vaccine will secretly implant a microchip developed by Bill Gates.
C. Dorita, whose religion teaches that it would be a sin to get the vaccine because it alters one's mRNA, which is sacred.
D. Yolo, who has a number of drug allergies and is at high risk of experiencing anaphylaxis if he is vaccinated.
E. All of the above.
ANSWER: B. Blenda, Dorita, and Yolo arguably have legally recognized reasons for refusing to get vaccinated. This means that Farkus will at least have to engage in the interactive process with them and determine whether it is possible to accommodate them by allowing them to continue to work unvaccinated. But Warlos's reason, although sincere, is not legally protected. Under current guidance, Farkus can require him to get the vaccine under penalty of discharge.
