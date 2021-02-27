Tammy Woolley: Take our 2021 COVID-19 quiz

No. 2: Farkus Medical Center has decided that it will require all employees who provide direct patient care to get the COVID vaccine. All of the direct care employees are currently eligible under state law to get the vaccine. But Farkus has four employees who refuse. Which of these "objectors" might not be entitled to a reasonable accommodation?

A. Blenda, who is in her first trimester of pregnancy.

B. Warlos, who sincerely believes that the vaccine will secretly implant a microchip developed by Bill Gates.

C. Dorita, whose religion teaches that it would be a sin to get the vaccine because it alters one's mRNA, which is sacred.

D. Yolo, who has a number of drug allergies and is at high risk of experiencing anaphylaxis if he is vaccinated.

E. All of the above.

ANSWER: B. Blenda, Dorita, and Yolo arguably have legally recognized reasons for refusing to get vaccinated. This means that Farkus will at least have to engage in the interactive process with them and determine whether it is possible to accommodate them by allowing them to continue to work unvaccinated. But Warlos's reason, although sincere, is not legally protected. Under current guidance, Farkus can require him to get the vaccine under penalty of discharge.

Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel working out of the Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP offices in Opelika, Alabama, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com or 205.226.5468. She thanks her Partners for their blog on this issue.