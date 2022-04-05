The Pants Store to open in downtown Auburn next to the under-construction Publix

The Pants Store is coming to downtown Auburn in fall 2022.

The casual lifestyle men and women’s clothing store will be located at the Shops At Gay Street, around the corner from Toomer’s Drugs.

The new shopping center will total approximately 35,600 square feet, with a Publix Supermarket and 6,800 square feet of retail space.

The Pants Store carries fashionable apparel and shoes for the whole family. Brands include Southern Marsh, New Balance and Columbia.

According to The Pants Store website, Taylor Gee opened its first location in Leeds, Ala., in 1950 as a pants wholesaler. The business is still run by the family.

Since then, six other locations have been added throughout Alabama.

“We are always looking for the right opportunity, and this location was something we couldn’t pass up,” said owner Michael Gee in a press release. “We are looking forward to being a part of the Auburn family.”

A specific opening date has not been released at this time.