Tommy Eden: How to determine who really is an employee

Who Is Really An Employee?

A proposed rule from the U.S. Department of Labor is intended to simplify this determination under the Fair Labor Standards Act of who is and is not an employee.

It’s uncertain future and fundamental conflict with certain state laws dictates that companies proceed with caution.

On Sept. 22, the DOL issued a 159-page proposal to amend its rules for determining, under the FLSA, whether an individual is dependent on a business for work (and, thus, an employee) or is in business for himself or herself (and, thus, an independent contractor).

The proposal identifies five factors for determining whether an individual is an employee or independent contractor:

(1) the nature and degree of the individual’s control over the work;

(2) the individual’s opportunity for profit or loss;

(3) the amount of skill required to perform the work;

(4) the degree of permanence in the relationship between the individual and the potential employer; and

(5) whether the work performed by the individual is part of an integrated unit of production.