'We're bringing back freshness and flavor to your life' says new Auburn restaurant owner

Being a foodie isn’t just about food; it’s a lifestyle. It’s someone who loves to eat good, fresh food in a great environment.

Auburn is said to have plenty of pizza joints, Mexican cuisine spin-offs and fried chicken restaurants. Stephen Bradford wanted to create something foodies alike can bond over — so instead of waiting for a restaurant he loved to open, he started one himself.

“You look around and all you see is fast food and the same old three, four types of restaurants and I'm like, ‘No, let's bring something we don't have here. Let's do something fun and unique,'” said Bradford.

Foodies was originally going to be an olive oil and vinegar sampling bar that sold international products. But since opening four weeks ago, they have decided to expand their menu.

“We're bringing back freshness and flavor to your life, is our theme,” said Bradford.

The restaurant now offers hot sandwiches, house-made pastries, coffee and much more. There is also a grocery side to the restaurant where international foods are sold.

“Most of our stuff is coming from European or international areas so that they're a lot healthier for you and they're tasty. They don’t have all the irradiated issues like American products do,” said Bradford.

Some of the international items sold are jams, pasta and pickled okra. “We’re excited to grow and bring more of these types of products to the area,” said Bradford.

Bradford said he has always had a passion for finding unique foods. Two of his favorite cities for unrepeatable food experiences are New Orleans, La., and Saint Augustine, Fla., because they are so different from other places in the country.

To add to the Foodies experience, they are going to offer in-house and to-go charcuterie boards in the near future.

They also are planning to expand and double the size of their restaurant within the next six weeks.

“We're already seeing a need to have more space — more kitchen space and more space for people to enjoy each experience,” said Bradford.

Foodies is located at 1212 Gatewood Drive Suite B1 in Auburn and they are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The hours will change when the fall semester of school begins to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The weekend hours will fluctuate depending on events in and around Auburn.