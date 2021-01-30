WOOLLEY: 'The check's in the mail' and other big lies

First, the employment-at-will rule does not apply to terminations that are conducted for unlawful reasons. And, as we all know, the list of "unlawful" grounds for termination is ever-growing.

A termination because of race, sex, national origin, religion, color, age, disability, genetic information, sexual orientation, or retaliation for related protected activity violates federal law and many state laws. According to the National Labor Relations Board, termination for posting a comment on Facebook calling your boss an "[expletive deleted]" is illegal.

Under some state and local laws, ancestry is also an unlawful consideration. In some jurisdictions, appearance discrimination is unlawful. In some states, termination in violation of the procedures set forth in an employee handbook is unlawful.

And even in states that are considered more "employer-friendly," terminated employees can usually assert claims for public policy wrongful discharge, retaliatory discharge and negligence.

So, now you may be thinking: Well, OK, but I'm not terminating this person for any of these reasons. I'm terminating him because I just can't stand him. Doesn't that fall under employment at will?