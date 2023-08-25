Thanks to Flock Safety’s LPR camera system, Lanett Police found a 83-year-old woman who wandered from home after leaving her doctor’s appointment in Opelika on Aug. 10.

Lanett officers reached out to OPD after the family reported her missing. Opelika officers were able to enter her license plate into their Flock Safety system and discovered that her vehicle had been detected in Auburn on South College Street earlier that day. Hours later, a Lee County deputy spotted the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The 83-year-old was safely reunited with her family.

“The license plate reader cameras are actually motion-activated still cameras,” said Holly Beilin, the director of communications for Flock Safety. “When the vehicle passes, they take an image of the back of the vehicle and the license plate. The software and the cameras then compare that to different state and national crime databases.”

Flock Safety also has gunshot detection systems and different software for real-time crime centers or real-time investigative centers. What makes Flock Safety different from other crime-prevention systems, because their license plates reader cameras are different from traditional surveillance.

“Law enforcements are able to use it to help kind of close silos between different agencies and different evidence collection procedures,” Beilin said. “Our data collection and privacy protection features are very robust. We believe that you can balance public safety and protecting personal privacy.”

Flock Safety can be used by anyone. Other than law enforcement, different versions can be sold to neighborhoods, schools and local businesses.

For places such as hospitals, Flock Safety’s Falcon LPR camera can capture images of the back of vehicles that enter and exit the parking facilities. The hospital security teams can easily access and search footage based on time, location and detailed vehicle criteria with its patented Vehicle Fingerprint Technology.

It promotes safety in schools because of its 24/7 automate threat awareness feature. This feature alerts officers when threat-listed vehicles or gunshots are in the area.

With their privacy protections, the data is only saved by default every 30 days. All data will be fully encrypted, so it’s stored securely in the cloud. They have different transparency features and accountability features.

If you would like to know more about lock safety, please visit FlockSafety.com.