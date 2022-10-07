500 Webster Road, Auburn View on PetFinder
Every week it seems there’s a case being made for Auburn to part ways with Bryan Harsin.
Auburn City Schools Board of Education met Tuesday morning for a work session to discuss updates about enrollment and construction plans inclu…
Everything’s going to be alright.
Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again.
A single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Lee County took the life of an Auburn man. The crash happened at approximately 12:34 a.m. on Sunday…
Opelika police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday on the 400 block of Wittel Avenue, near Southview Primary School.
On Dec. 6, 1917, Auburn and Opelika squared off in football for the very first time. Auburn won 57-0 over Opelika, which was playing in its fi…
With church planting, the process of establishing a new Christian congregation in a community, churches often move around town quite a bit bef…
Best threw a 20-yard touchdown to Pittman on a trick play late in the second quarter, kickstarting a run of 31 unanswered points for Auburn High.
This week's nominees are from Beauregard, Auburn High and Reeltown.
