Turner Classic Movies' monthlong Wednesday celebration of iconic actor William Powell continues with eight films he made during the 1940s, beginning with the 1947 comedy Life With Father (pictured), which earned him his third and last Best Actor Oscar nomination for his role as a straitlaced, turn-of-the-20th-century father who presides over a family of boys and whose wife (Irene Dunne) is really the one who rules the roost. Following that is the 1946 drama The Hoodlum Saint, co-starring Esther Williams; The Heavenly Body (1944), a romantic comedy also featuring Hedy Lamarr; I Love You Again (1940), a comedy that re-teams Powell with his Thin Man costar Myrna Loy and is directed by W.S. Van Dyke, who had directed the stars in the first four Thin Man movies; Crossroads (1942), a mystery that co-stars Lamarr, Claire Trevor and Basil Rathbone; Love Crazy (1941), a screwball comedy that pairs Powell and Loy once again; The Youngest Profession (1943), in which Powell makes a cameo as himself, along with other luminaries of the time, including Greer Garson and Lana Turner; and Ziegfeld Follies (1945), a musical comedy featuring Powell in the prologue, again portraying legendary theatrical impresario Florenz Ziegfeld Jr., after having played him in 1936's The Great Ziegfeld.