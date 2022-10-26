Central-Phenix City moves up to No. 2 in state rankings; AHS still No. 4

Central-Phenix City has moved up to No. 2 in the state rankings in Class 7A, after Hoover’s 9-0 win over Thompson last Friday night.

Teams across the state enter the final week of the regular season this Friday before the playoffs begin.

Central is ranked second while Auburn High remains at No. 4 in the ASWA state poll. Last week, Thompson jumped to No. 1 with Hoover at No. 2, Central at No. 3 and AHS at No. 4 after Central’s win over AHS.

Hoover and Thompson played last Friday, the result being an ugly, defensive 9-0 win for Hoover at home. The loss dropped Thompson down below Central, but the Warriors stayed ahead of Auburn High in the latest rankings.

Soon, the state’s top 10 will give way to playoff seeding, as state champions will be decided on the field in the AHSAA and AISA playoffs.

In all, eight teams are ranked in the penultimate ASWA rankings.

Dadeville has moved up to No. 6 in Class 3A and Reeltown has moved up to No. 3 in Class 2A.

In the AISA, three area teams are in the top five, namely No. 2 Lee-Scott, No. 4 Chambers Academy and No. 5 Glenwood.

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Hoover (18); 9-1; 225

2. Central-Phenix City (1); 7-2; 166

3. Thompson; 7-3; 144

4. Auburn; 8-1; 143

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 7-3; 109

6. Enterprise; 6-3; 78

7. Florence; 8-2; 63

8. Fairhope; 7-2; 52

9. Prattville; 6-3; 43

10. Austin; 7-3; 20

Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (5-4) 16, Dothan (6-3) 11, Foley (6-3) 10, Baker (4-5) 2, Mary Montgomery (6-4) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Theodore (10); 9-0; 200

2. Clay-Chalkville (7); 8-1; 182

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 10-0; 148

4. Saraland; 8-1; 133

5. Hartselle (1); 9-0; 125

6. Gardendale; 7-2; 76

7. Muscle Shoals; 7-1; 70

8. Mountain Brook; 7-2; 54

9. Center Point; 8-1; 51

10. Carver-Montgomery; 8-1; 27

Others receiving votes: Homewood (7-2) 7, Benjamin Russell (7-2) 4, Decatur (7-2) 2, Helena (6-3) 1, Pinson Valley (6-3) 1, Spanish Fort (7-3) 1, Wetumpka (7-2) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (19); 9-0; 228

2. Leeds; 9-0; 164

3. Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 140

4. Ramsay; 8-2; 125

5. Moody; 9-1; 106

6. Gulf Shores; 8-1; 104

7. Arab; 9-1; 66

8. Demopolis; 9-1; 56

9. Faith-Mobile; 7-2; 42

10. Charles Henderson; 8-1; 36

Others receiving votes: Beauregard (8-1) 6, Guntersville (7-2) 6, Central-Clay Co. (7-2) 4.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 10-0; 218

2. Anniston (3); 9-0; 179

3. Priceville; 10-0; 131

4. Handley; 9-1; 123

5. Andalusia; 9-1; 117

6. T.R. Miller; 8-1; 83

7. Jacksonville; 7-2; 78

8. Cherokee Co.; 8-1; 65

9. Deshler; 10-0; 49

10. Jackson; 7-2; 14

Others receiving votes: West Morgan (8-1) 7, American Chr. (8-2) 6, Oneonta (8-1) 4, Northside (7-2) 3, Etowah (6-3) 2, Orange Beach (6-2) 2, Bibb Co. (7-3) 1, Randolph (7-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (14); 8-1; 206

2. Gordo (2); 8-1; 163

3. Piedmont (1); 7-2; 153

4. Houston Aca. (1); 9-0; 132

5. Winfield; 8-1; 116

6. Dadeville (1); 8-0; 86

7. St. James; 7-2; 80

8. Excel; 9-0; 70

9. Opp; 7-2; 32

10. Madison Aca.; 7-2; 22

Others receiving votes: Randolph Co. (8-1) 13, J.B. Pennington (9-1) 3, Pike Co. (6-2) 3, Trinity (8-2) 2, Mobile Chr.* (3-7) 1, Thomasville (6-3) 1. *—Record includes four forfeit losses.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (19); 9-0; 228

2. Ariton; 9-1; 161

3. Reeltown; 7-1; 144

4. Aliceville; 9-1; 139

5. Highland Home; 9-1; 123

6. B.B. Comer; 8-2; 84

7. Vincent; 9-1; 76

8. G.W. Long; 7-2; 52

9. Pisgah; 7-2; 40

10. Lexington; 8-1; 20

Others receiving votes: Isabella (7-2) 8, Southeastern-Blount (8-1) 5, Tuscaloosa Aca. (7-2) 2, Collinsville (7-2) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Elba (18); 9-0; 225

2. Linden (1); 8-0; 170

3. Brantley; 7-2; 137

4. Valley Head; 9-0; 114

5. Millry; 9-1; 105

6. Spring Garden; 9-1; 93

7. Leroy; 7-1; 79

8. Meek; 9-0; 70

9. Sweet Water; 6-2; 57

10. Loachapoka; 8-1; 21

Others receiving votes: Lynn (8-1) 10, Maplesville (7-2) 1, Pickens Co. (6-3) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Patrician (15); 9-0; 215

2. Lee-Scott (3); 9-0; 180

3. Jackson Aca. (1); 10-0; 154

4. Chambers Aca.; 7-2; 129

5. Glenwood; 6-3; 108

6. Lowndes Aca.; 7-2; 95

7. Macon-East; 6-3; 59

8. Clarke Prep; 6-3; 57

9. Crenshaw Chr.; 6-3; 43

10. Edgewood; 5-4; 38

Others receiving votes: Banks Aca. (5-4) 4, Morgan Aca. (5-4) 1.