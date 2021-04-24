Chiefs get Ravens star OT Orlando Brown for draft picks

The 24-year-old Brown, a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2018, has started 42 games and appeared in all 16 each of the past three seasons. He played on the right side his first two seasons but moved to the left following an injury to Ronnie Stanley midway through last season, and did not allow a sack in about 700 snaps at that position.

The acquisition turned out to be an aggressive backup plan after the Chiefs made a strong offer to Trent Williams in free agency. Williams chose to return to the San Francisco 49ers instead of signing with Kansas City.

Either way, the Chiefs were poised to enter the season with an entirely new offensive line protecting Patrick Mahomes.

They signed standout Patriots guard Joe Thuney in free agency, lured former All-Pro Kyle Long — who could play offensive guard or tackle —out of an injury-induced retirement and signed Austin Blythe to take over at center.

They also plan to have third-round pick Lucas Niang, who opted out of his rookie season, and veteran Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who likewise opted out so the trained physician could help COVID-19 patients in his native Canada.

“As we learned last year, you’re going to have situations where depth comes into play,” Veach said, "and obviously we’ll have opportunities to add offensive linemen this draft class, but just like we ran into issues up front on the offensive line, we can run into issues on the defensive line this year, or at corner or receiver. So, there’s a lot of stress to always add talent and make sure that the next-man-up philosophy is in place and we have the talent to do that.”