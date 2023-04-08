Tags
Auburn police say a man was found dead Friday morning behind Skybar in downtown Auburn, after having sustained injuries from falling from a wall.
The missing Florida toddler who was found dead in the mouth of an alligator last week was put in the lake by his father, police said.
Olympic champion and Auburn gymnastics star Suni Lee revealed in a social media post Monday that her health issue involves her kidneys, but th…
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.
An Opelika man wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies led five different police and sheriffs’ agencies on a high speed car chase through …
