City of Auburn welcomes a new park and an inclusive playground

Auburn Parks and Recreation is bringing nature and inclusivity to the community over the next few months.
Currently, two park projects are underway: Dinius Park and Town Creek Park Inclusive Playground.
The $3.9 million inclusive playground project is located between Wrights Mill Road and Camellia Drive. It’s expected to open in December.
“We got the idea of doing this playground from a group of citizens that came to us and wanted an exclusive playground where children with challenges can play with their brothers, sisters and friends,” said Auburn Parks and Recreation Director Becky Richardson.
Auburn Parks and Recreation also set up a YouTube livestream for anyone to join and see the progress.
The 58,350 square-foot recreational area will have 46 parking spots with two walking entrances on Wrights Mill Road.
Financial project manager Kevin Kelly said the park will be broken up into different pods with different functions.
There will be a full-blown obstacle course, swings, adult exercising equipment and seating areas. A musical sensory section will also be added and will include a step-activated large keyboard that plays notes.
A secluded nature play area is also available to help give a low-sensory environment for kids to enjoy.
Ramps will be all throughout the park to make every area wheelchair accessible.
A lasting legacy
On top of an accessible playground, a new park is also being created in memory of the Dinius family.
Dr. Bob Dinius was a member of Auburn’s chemistry department starting in 1961 and died in 2012. His wife, Dr. Sally Dinius, worked with Auburn’s accounting department and died three years after her husband at the age of 87.
Both loved cheering on Auburn Athletics and wanted to leave their legacy within the community.
The Dinius family donated their land to the City of Auburn, and their only request was for the area to be used as a passive park. This means focusing on the park’s nature, not athletic complexes.
Auburn Parks and Recreation had no idea the Dinius family left more than just the land.
“After they passed away, we found out that they left $800,000 in their will,” Richardson said. “We didn’t know that they left us any money to develop the property.”
The 13-acre park will feature two dog parks, a playground, a pond and many walking trails. There will also be 44 parking spaces available. It’s expected to open to the public in early October.