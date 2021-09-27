City of Auburn welcomes a new park and an inclusive playground

Ramps will be all throughout the park to make every area wheelchair accessible.

A lasting legacy

On top of an accessible playground, a new park is also being created in memory of the Dinius family.

Dr. Bob Dinius was a member of Auburn’s chemistry department starting in 1961 and died in 2012. His wife, Dr. Sally Dinius, worked with Auburn’s accounting department and died three years after her husband at the age of 87.

Both loved cheering on Auburn Athletics and wanted to leave their legacy within the community.

The Dinius family donated their land to the City of Auburn, and their only request was for the area to be used as a passive park. This means focusing on the park’s nature, not athletic complexes.

Auburn Parks and Recreation had no idea the Dinius family left more than just the land.

“After they passed away, we found out that they left $800,000 in their will,” Richardson said. “We didn’t know that they left us any money to develop the property.”