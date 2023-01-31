Coming up clutch: Ja’Keith Carr leads Auburn High to area championship

Every basketball player has a routine for shooting free throws. Ja’Keith Carr is no different.

He receives the ball from the referee, inhales, exhales, dribbles once then pauses for a beat, then takes his shot.

Against Central-Phenix City, in a one-possession overtime game, with four seconds left, the game and the area championship were hanging on that routine.

“I was just thinking that, ‘We’ve gotten this far into the game. We’ve got to get the job done,’” Carr said of what was going through his mind.

Carr delivered, hitting both free throws with 4.2 seconds left in overtime to push Auburn High’s lead from 59-56 to 61-56 and ice the win.

The Tigers took claim to the Area 4-7A title with the win. Carr was a big part of that win — and a huge part of Auburn High’s championship season all throughout. A leader in the scorebook and on the court, Carr says he isn’t the kind of person who likes to go crazy with celebrating much, or really at all in those chaotic moments that have ruled the Tigers’ season. He leaves that to his teammates.

“I’m more composed because I’ve been in a lot of situations like that, but my teammates are going crazy,” Carr said. “I just walk off. I’ll probably do a little stare or something but my team, they’re going crazy. I just like seeing that, then they all come up and hug me and all that.”

That calmness Carr enjoys keeping wasn’t reflective of the state of the Auburn High gym. The atmosphere surrounding them that night was a crescendo that has been building as the team progresses through a wildly successful season.

“We just had to stay composed and stay locked in, not to buy into the crowd or anything like that because there were a lot of people there, people cheering, going crazy,” Carr said. “You can’t buy into that. You’ve still got a job to do on the floor and that’s what we did.”

He helped close out that game and did the same throughout the season in clutch moments: the Tigers have won six games by five points or less. In those situations, Carr says he’s focused on the game and there are no thoughts in his brain. “It’s more — win no matter what, whether I’ve got to make the game-winning pass, the game-winning layup, it’s just amazing,” he said.

Rounding off that win against the Red Devils, Carr reflected on the impact it had within the school. Every Auburn High team, no matter the sport, looks to sweep the Red Devils each season. He was proud of that win, proud of what the team was ultimately able to accomplish when Opelika lost to Central and they won the area championship.

“It was great to hear that but we also wanted to go undefeated, but we came short of that in area. That’s definitely still a good feeling, though, that we did win area. That’s still a good achievement to have,” Carr said.

That position they’re in now is a 21-3 overall record, a 5-1 record in area games as they look now to the close of the regular season and enter postseason play strong. It was a tremendous effort from the Tigers to fight through a difficult stretch of the season where they managed to defy expectations: “Nobody saw us as being in this position we’re in right now.”

Carr uses a combination of his skill and consistency to help lead the Tigers’ team in his final year. With those teammates and their support assisting him along the way, he can reach his full potential and set the standard for the team.

Carr has been rock solid this season, scoring 18 points against Benjamin Russell, 20 against Opelika the first time with 16 against Central the first time and 20 the second. He combines his composure with the backing of his teammates and coaches who assist him on the way to such success.

“Just having teammates and my coaches behind me, everybody believing in me, everyone rallying behind me — that definitely helps me play better,” Carr said. “But also myself, being composed in situations I’ve been in before and leading.”

A player who grew up in Auburn’s schools before transferring to Opelika for a time, Carr said his return to Auburn High was a natural connection.

“It was never overwhelming. It was like a coming home type thing. It was great because I was welcomed in with open arms,” Carr said. “We did click. And I had to click with them because most, or all, of them have been together longer than I’ve been with them, but I’m a basketball player. I’m good at what I do so it’s natural.”

That connection among teammates has been what’s brought so much success in the Tigers’ gym this year, Carr says. Looking forward to two more games in the regular season, the Tigers round things out against Loachapoka and Notasulga before setting their sights on the area tournament.

“It feels like a steppingstone to something bigger in life for me so it’s definitely great,” Carr said. “(State) is the main goal definitely, but the rest of the season, to win out and just keep building and getting better so we can put ourselves in a great position.”