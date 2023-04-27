Auburn Parks and Recreation is going all out for its 22nd annual Auburn CityFest, which kicks off Saturday at Kiesel Park.

Everyone’s invited to the free event, which will be held at 520 Chadwick Lane from 9 and 4 p.m. Saturday. This year’s theme is Jurassic Journey and the 40-foot T-Rex, Lucy, will be on preview for all to see.

Sara Custer and Ann Bergman, co-directors of Auburn CityFest, came up with the dinosaur theme after realizing that they are popular with all people and kids.

“We wanted to bring dinosaurs to Kiesel Park. We don’t know a child — boy or girl — that doesn’t like dinosaurs,” she said. “When we found the headlining entertainment, we were 100% sold on going with this theme.”

Headlining the event is Jurassic Kingdom Lockdown, a “puppet show” that will have the audience captivated by the 5-year-old, fully grown Velociraptor and many more dinosaurs. There will be four shows, each lasting 30 to 45 minutes. The audience will have the opportunity to interact with and touch the extinct reptilian creatures.

Other forms of entertainment include performances by local singer-songwriter Joshua Jackson, The Rock Mob and the Auburn University Jazz Band.

Bergman said Auburn CityFest is an arts and crafts festival at heart. This year, they are breaking a personal record with 130 local and regional vendors. There will also be plenty of food and drink options from local places, including Butcher Paper BBQ and Reggie’s Polish Sausages to Kona Ice and Chick-Fil-A.

For the first time, Auburn CityFest is partnering with the Auburn College of Nursing to bring guests the sensory inclusion vehicle. This camper-type vehicle is a quiet, cool place for those with or without invisible disabilities to take a break from the sensory overload around them, and enjoy the festival for longer.

The festival will also be introducing AU’s Tiger Baby’s breastfeeding support tent to help nursing mothers find a clean and private place to nurse.

“We’re all about inclusion. We want everybody to enjoy our events, facilities and programs,” Bergman said.