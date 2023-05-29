Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Auburn-Opelika community took some time out of their day on Monday to honor and mourn the people in the U.S. military who lost their lives serving the country.

The City of Opelika held a Memorial Day Service at the Lee County Courthouse Square, while the City of Auburn’s held its Mayor’s Memorial Day Breakfast at the Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center.

“Memorial Day is a renewal and revival of our values. This is a time to reflect on our fallen heroes and their legacy that lives on,” said Opelika City councilmember Todd Rauch, who represents Ward 5. “May God continue to watch over our service members who stand on the frontline of liberty.”

About 100 guests gathered at Mayor’s Memorial Day Breakfast in Auburn to fellowship, enjoy breakfast and honor those who served in the military. Auburn Mayor Ron Anders didn’t attend. He was out of town helping his daughter move into her first apartment after graduating from Auburn University.

To start the breakfast, the AU’s Naval ROTC Color Guard conducted the posting of the colors. The Providence Singers of the Providence Baptist Church sang the national anthem. Pastor Jeff Damron with Union Christian Church led everyone in prayer.

Mayor Pro Temp Beth Witten welcomed guests and acknowledged former Mayor Bill Hamm for founding the annual Memorial Day breakfast. She read the following quote from former U.S. President Harry Truman: “America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.”

Capt. Paul “Puck” Esposito, a U.S. Navy veteran, announced that nine students received an Auburn Veterans Scholarship. Eight of the winners were students at Auburn University and the other was a student from Southern Union State Community College.

During the breakfast, there was a special video presentation of the late Capt. Randal Hudon, a veteran in the U.S. Air Force. The video outlined Hudon’s journey to becoming a service member. In the beginning, Hudon dreamed of becoming an astronaut after watching the 1969 moon landing on television as a child.

In the video, Hudon was described as a “man who oved his country, Auburn, his family and religion.”

After battling cancer for several years, Hudon passed away in October 2020. His late wife, Cindy Hudon, accepted the 2023 Auburn Heroes Remembered Award.

“Randt would be as honored and humbled as am I,” she said.

Retired Navy service member Sam Nichols introduced Auburn City councilmember Richard “Dick” Phelan of Ward 6 as the speaker. Phelan is also retired U.S. Navy veteran and recipient of Auburn’s 2023 Distinguished Veteran Award. He spoke of the first time coming to Auburn.

Afterward, the Providence Singers sang ‘America The Beautiful’, and the AU Color Guard conducted the retirement of the colors.

“We wondered what we got ourselves into,” said Phelan, who contributes to Auburn University’s aviation program. “After a three-year tour and 33 years in Auburn, we’re damn sure we want to stay here forever.”

Opelika’s Memorial Day Service

Dozens of guests attended the City of Opelika’s Memorial Day Service at the Lee County Courthouse Square. Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller approached the podium on Monday morning and welcomed guests of all ages to the service before Paul Dunbar, the Kids Ministry pastor at First Baptist Church Opelika, led everyone in prayer.

Following the prayer, guests stood with hands over hearts or in salute as the Honor Guard of the Opelika Fire Department conducted the presentation of colors. Kobe Smith, a 2023 Opelika High School graduate, sang the National Anthem and City Council President Eddie Smith led the “Pledge of Allegiance.”

Officer Adam Stadler with the Opelika Police Department read ‘They Stand In Line’, a poem by Tom Zurinkas about the fallen soldiers who gave their lives for the country.

Rauch, a retired U.S. military police officer and an recipient of the Purple Heart, spoke at the Opelika ceremony. He described the moment he learned about the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Centers.

He also recognized the 140 Alabama natives who were killed during the War on Terror, three of which were from Opelika – Dusty Hiller, Christopher Taylor and Adrienne Avila.

When speaking about his service in Iraq, Rauch recounted the injuries to his right hand, shoulder and leg sustained by improvised explosive devices in August 2003. In less than two years, Rauch had 12 surgeries to repair the damage done by the IED.

A moment of silence followed Rauch’s speech along with final remarks from the mayor and closing prayer. Members of the Opelika Fire Department conducted the laying of the wreath, a ritual that symbolized the beauty and brevity of life. A reception at the Museum of East Alabama began at 11 a.m. for guests following the service.