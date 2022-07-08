Check out the Gogue Center's fall to spring lineup, bringing musicians, musicals and more to Auburn

The Gogue Performing Arts Center has released its lineup of musicians, musicals, dancers and celebrities from Fall of 2022 to Spring of 2023.

Grammy award-winning American modern country singer, Vince Gill, is set to begin the season in the third week of August.

Other singers like Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Smokey Robinson and Broadway star Jessica Vosk will be gracing the stage here in Auburn.

The lineup includes a handful of Broadway musicals such as “Hairspray”, “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Chicago” and “Legally Blonde.”

If dancing is what you’re interested in, performers like Complexions Contemporary Ballet, MOMIX: “Alice” and the Trinity Irish Dance Company will be sure to have your eyes glued to the stage.

Instrumentalists of all kinds are featured in the series including the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox and Tab Benoit & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

The Auburn venue will even be hosting famous television host and comedian Jay Leno.

The performance will be held in both the GPAC Amiphtheater and Woltosz Theatre within the Gogue Performing Arts Center.

Guests can either purchase tickets for individual shows or buy a package. Different package options include an amphitheater series subscription, dance and movement series subscription, celebrity series and many more.

Tickets for the packages are already on sale on the Gogue center’s website. Tickets to all individual shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9.

Tickets can be purchased by telephone at 334-844-TIXS (8497), online at goguecentertickets.auburn.edu or in-person at the Gogue Center box office, located at 910 South College Street in Auburn.

Take a look at the schedule, with dates and times:

Vince Gill, American country singer: Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Clint Black, American country singer: Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Croce plays Croce, Jim Croce’s late son play his fathers folk classics: Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Folk band: Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Aizuri Quartet, string quartet: Sept 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Jessica Vosk, Broadway actress and singer: Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Tab Benoit & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, modern New Orleans brass band: Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

“Legally Blonde”, Broadway musical: Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

“Sugar Skull!” A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure, bicultural musical: Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

“Fiddler on the Roof”, Broadway musical: Nov. 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Mark Morris Dance Group: The Look of Love, An Evening of Dance to the Music of Burt Bacharach, dance group with original choreography and music: Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Damien Sneed: Our Song, Our Story, well-known operatic arias, art songs and spirituals: Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, popular modern music reworked into vintage genres: Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Jay Leno, American television host and comedian: Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Lee Greenwood and Crystal Gayle, country singers: Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

MOMIX: Alice, dancer illusionists: Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Grammy award-winning classical ensemble: Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

The Kat and Dave Show, Grammy award-winning musician and Broadway singer: Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

“Hairspray”, Broadway musical: Feb 28 and Mar. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Complexions Contemporary Ballet, classical ballet and modern dance: Mar. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: Songs We Love, journey through first 50 years of jazz song: Mar. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Chad Lawson featuring Judy Kang and Seth Parker Woods. Acclaimed pianist, violinist and cellist: Mar. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Irish Dance Company, Irish dance: Apr. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Smokey Robinson, Motown singer and songwriter: Apr. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

“Chicago”, Broadway musical: May 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m.