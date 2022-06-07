CyberZone opens its doors again after severe water damage

First COVID, then roof problems and flooding, then asbestos issues.

After all that, CyberZone has reopened.

After COVID shut it down for about a year, the amusement center had reopened in 2021 and was approaching pre-pandemic customer levels. In June of that same year, during heavy rainfall, problems with a newly installed roof led to flooding inside the building, said the owners, Simon and Elaine Bak.

After the rain damage was assessed, asbestos was found under their concrete flooring.

The building was built in the 1950s and was renovated in the 1990s, with concrete covering the original asbestos flooring. When the water damage occurred last year, the owners discovered this new problem.

“There’s not many things in the building that came from the old CyberZone, said Simon Bak. “Even the concrete flooring right now is not the original concrete.”

He said they continue to haggle with the insurance company.

“Probably the most difficult thing out of all of this is we are still to this day fighting with insurance,” Bak said. “Unfortunately, this became a much bigger claim than anybody anticipated.”

Despite all these setbacks, CyberZone is now exactly how the owners always wanted it to be.

Not only is the building refurbished, but the laser tag arena and arcade games are also completely new. New attractions include an e-sports lounge, VR games and a four-player Halo arcade game.

Bak said despite being closed for some time now, he is happy the community remembers the business and continues to show its support.

The amusement center is still conscious of everyone’s safety, and health protocols such as sterilizing the gaming equipment and hand sanitizer stations are still in place, he said.

CyberZone opens at noon seven days a week and is at 107 N. Ninth St. in downtown Opelika.

