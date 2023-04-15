People of different backgrounds shared and celebrated their culture Saturday at Auburn University as a part of Global Community Day Festival.

Auburn University Outreach Global hosted the event at Intramural Fields until 6:30 p.m. Crowds of people discussed their clothes, international musical instruments and the cultural foods on their plate as music of different languages flooded their conversations.

Elizabeth Quansah, director of AU Outreach Global, held the first Global Community Day Festival in Opelika in 2022. She noticed there was nothing else like it in the area. Her goal is to generate cultural awareness by learning, enhancing and experiencing international and non-international communities.

“It’s important for the awareness of all of Auburn,” said Kai Chang, director of the Taiwan AU Center. “It’s a good place for our own Taiwanese community to gather together, but also for the Auburn community to learn about our culture.”

included a tea ceremony from Japan and Pakistan, a dance performance by the YunMeng Chinese Dance Group and a showcasing of culturally important items. Examples include the African talking drum and handmade beaded sandals at Connect2Africa.

“People may have perceptions of Africa, and I want people to see a different side of it with the items I have here,” said Annie Dumoga, representative of Connect2Africa and employee at the Office of Inclusion and Diversity at Auburn University.

Other university organizations participating in Global Community Day include the AU Sonic Nation, Auburn Karate Club and AU Korea Corner.

Imosos Mayor, a volunteer for the Association of Indonesian Students said she is excited for her friend to represent Indonesia the Papua traditional clothes in the global attire showcase. Other groups taking part in the event are Celtic Traditions School of Irish Dance, Atlanta Korean Traditional Music Academy and Soweto Street Band Dance Group. There will also be many options for food and drink, including Korean-style pork barbecue from Korea Corner, Val’s Lemonade and Good Karma.

“I want to share our culture. We’ll be providing food like kimchi and rice and japchae, snacks and showcasing our dances from Atlanta,” said Suhyun Suh, coordinator of Korea Center.

Quansah hopes for a good turnout and is very thankful for the vendors who brought along culturally significant items to represent their traditions and heritages.

“At the end of the day, people want to have a sense of belonging,” Quansah said.