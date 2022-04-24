"He was more than just 'The Lemonade Man' ": Family, community members remember the legacy of longtime Toomers Drug employee

Early this month, James Echols Sr., 84, died in a nursing home. Echols was known in the Auburn community as " The Lemonade Man" as he prepared beverages at the popular downtown establishment Toomer's Drugs for over 40 years.

But there was more to his story.

"He was more than just 'The Lemonade Man'," said Johnnie Echols, 52, James Echols's only surviving son. "He was one strong, hard-working man."

The Auburn Native was born in 1937 and was one of the oldest of ten siblings.

At eight years old, Echols was removed from Lee County Training School by his father to help financially support their family.

Echols experienced physical challenges because he had polio and arthritis as a child. As a result, he permanently wore braces on his legs.

But he did not let it stop.

Echols spent the next few years picking cotton and plowing the field for income. He continued to do this after his father died when he was young. But, as time went on, he realized he needed more money.

Echols learned of a job opportunity at Toomer's Drugs. In 1958, he began working as a temporary associate but soon became a full-time employee by McAdory Lipscomb, a local pharmacist who owned the business at the time.McAdory's son, Nim, worked alongside Echols in the early 1970s and said Echols was inspirational to him.

"He was like a mentor to me," Lipscomb, 63, Property Manager, said. "I admired his work ethic the most because he was a do whatever needs to be done kind of guy. There were days where he would be in pain, but he squeezed several cases of lemons in a day, delivered medicines to patients, and hand repaired many items in the store."

But one task garnered him more attention than other employees, making fresh lemonade.

Lipscomb said Echols always made "the perfect blend". He said Echols built up a personal clientele, and people would "flock to Toomers."

That "perfect blend" would be Echols's ability to take the lemons, sugar, and water recipe and customize it to most customers' liking. And even now, customers of the "master mixer" remember it.

"It was just good something about it" Betty Logan,65, Auburn University Alumna and retired art teacher. "He always made the best vanilla lemonade. I wish I could go back in time and have just one more drink made by him."

"He would hold the bottom of the glass with one hand and stir the lemonade with a long picture spoon as he smiled and talked to you with the other," Leah Engelhardt, Auburn University alumna," Trust me, it would be the best drink you ever had in your life."

"He was always there and always made my lemonade, so to me, he was as much of an Auburn tradition as the lemonade itself," Sherri Griswold, 64, Auburn University Alabama said. "The lemonade, of course, was the best, just as it is now. Actually, It was better back then when Mr. Echols made it because it had his special touch."

Echols customized the beverages of many notable coaches and athletes. He even made lemonade for singer-actress Cher during her visit to the college town.

Though Echols was a beloved employee by customers, he battled adverse experiences. On some occasions, Echols encountered racism from patrons.

Echols son, Johnnie Echols, said in the 1960s, during a visit to a customer's house as he delivered medicine, a white homeowner told his father, 'Do not come back to my porch again'.

"It was not going to be easy for him to walk away from a job," Echols said. "Dad had seven kids, a wife, he did not have much of an education, so it was hard to find good-paying jobs. He was also a black man in Alabama during the segregation era, so it was hard for him."

Echols said his father took those experiences and turned them into lessons for his children as they navigated through life.

"He told us that sometimes life can be unfair, and its nothing we can do about it," Echols said. " But he told us to hold our heads up high, brush our shoulders off, and keep going. He always told us to respect people even if they were disrespectful to us."

In 1999, he retired from the business. During his retirement, he spent time caring for his ailing wife, Fannie, until she died in 2015.

In 2021, Echols moved into Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center. He died after battling dementia.

"He was an Auburn icon," Lipscomb said. "He truly impacted thousands and thousands of people, and we need more people like him in the world. In terms of Toomers, he contributed a lot to the legacy and is one of the reasons why the business is still relevant and thriving."

Though Echols accomplished many things in life, It was one thing that he did not complete, his education.

The year before his death, Echols kids created a scholarship in honor of the dream their father always possessed. The Echols Family Social Club Educational Scholarship will provide financial assistance to a student pursuing a technical school certification or degree.

"We thought about what he wanted to do but couldn't," said Mary Louis Bryant, 60,daughter of James Echols. "He was not ashamed of having just a third-grade education, but he wanted more. He would have wanted this for the next generation."

As Echols's legacy lives on through the many conversations, the closest ones want people to remember this about him.

"He was truly a resilient man and one of a kind," Echols said. "He didn't have much, he met many obstacles, but he always tried and never gave up."