From working in cardiology and travel nursing to owning and operating a medical clinic, Travis Woodley has done it all.
Woodley is from Auburn, but spent years in Montgomery, Atlanta, and Columbus, Ga., before returning to his hometown.
“It’s home. People always say you may leave Auburn, but you’re gonna come back,” Woodley said.
Woodley graduated in 2008 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing from LaGrange College and received a Master’s of Science in Nursing from Columbus State University in 2017.
He now owns and operates Revitalize Medical Clinic in Opelika. The clinic specializes in functional medicine, something Woodley thought the Auburn Opelika area needed.
“I try to get to the root cause of this issue instead of just giving a bandaid solution. We want to fix it [the medical issue] as naturally as possible,” Woodley said.
His passion for medicine stemmed from years of playing football and swimming for Lee Scott Academy, and he grew to love sports and functional medicine.
Revitalize Medical Clinic opened in November 2021 and offers hormone replacements, medical weight loss, IV hydration and much more.
According to Woodley, the clinic grew astronomically in 2022, and he’s decided to expand and move to Auburn, above Vintage 2298, in a few weeks.
Woodley also owns Revitalize Nutrition in Midtown, a healthy hangout spot that sells products like pre-workout, protein powder and smoothies.
“I carry high-end supplements with no junk in it,” Woodley said. “It’s important to keep people healthy where they can perform at their optimal levels, no matter what their age is, and keeping them off of synthetic medicines.”