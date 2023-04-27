Meet nurse Travis Woodley

Was there a specific moment you knew you wanted to be a nurse?

“No, there wasn’t one moment. I’ve always been drawn to helping people and health care, since high school.”

Who are your mentors and those that you want to thank?

“The list is long… I couldn’t thank all of them. I was put with some very smart people were willing to teach me daily.”

What moment are you most proud of in your profession?

“I just liked the fact that I'm able to help people and see the outcomes they have.”

What helps you get through the day?

“Patient care and helping people. I don’t know who’s going to come through the door next.”