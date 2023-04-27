Taylor Ford has always loved caring for animals and people. So when it came down to deciding on her future career, she chose to think back to her childhood.
Growing up, Ford watched her mom care for her grandmother, who contracted Polio and became paralyzed at a young age. Ford then began helping and caring for her grandmother.
“My mom didn’t have a background in nursing. She just took care of her mama,” said Ford. “It just touched my heart, and I wanted to help others,” said Ford.
Ford has been named an honoree in the Opelika-Auburn News' Heart of Health Care initiative. She is one of 10 nurses we're highlighting as National Nurses Appreciation Week approaches.
After deciding to pursue nursing, Ford graduated from Auburn University Montgomery. During her time at AUM, she participated in cheer and had to split her time between her sport and studies.
Ford said her mom was a big part of her decision to pursue nursing.
“She was very supportive and always there for me. She pushes me more than I can push myself honestly,” said Ford.
Upon graduation, Ford decided to take a position an hour outside of her hometown, Alex City, as a Mother-Baby nurse from 2018 to August 2021.
“There are a lot more opportunities here [Auburn-Opelika area],” said Ford. After taking a year to work in a nursing home closer to her residence, Ford decided to begin working at EAMC again in October 2022.
“I love my babies, and I love what I did,” said Ford. “I love the people I work with here and love taking care of babies. They’re very sweet.”
Ford is expecting her first baby this August and has all her prenatal care appointments at EAMC.