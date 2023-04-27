Meet nurse Taylor Ford

Who are your mentors and those that you want to thank?

“I love my nursing school staff. Dr. Langham was the one that kind of just helped me get through all the hard times and good times, and she was just really nice to let you if you're having a bad day, come around her office if you need to, or you just need a piece of candy.”

What moment are you most proud of in your profession?

“Probably getting the degree. Finally getting that degree and passing boards was probably the biggest accomplishment.”

What is it about the Auburn-Opelika community that makes you enjoy serving the people here?

“I just love seeing everybody. We have a variety of different people that come in so it's not you just meeting the same type of people every day.”

What helps you get through the day?

“Just laughing, having fun. I get that from a mom too. I try to make people smile, do fun games and do fun things that I can to kind of make a joyful day.”