Here's a list of graduation ceremonies in Lee County, Ala., this week

It’s that time of the year and high school graduation season is among us. There are five upcoming graduations in the area this week for family and friends to attend.

Monday

Beauregard High School seniors graduate at 7 p.m. Monday in the football stadium.

Tuesday

To start the week, Loachapoka High School is holding its graduation at 6 p.m. in its new indoor gymnasium on Tuesday. Doors open at 5:30, and everyone can attend to see their graduate walk across the stage.

Smith Station High School will begin its graduation at 7 p.m. (EST). The ceremony will be in the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Ga. Doors open 90 minutes earlier for the 15 guests each student could invite. Don’t forget to bring your ticket given to you by a student when attending commencement.

Beulah High School will also be holding its graduation on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the football field of Bobcat Stadium. There is a chance of rain so check the weather before arriving at this outdoor event.

Thursday

Auburn High School’s graduation ceremony will be at 7 p.m. in Duck Samford Stadium. At 5:30, the eight guests the student has invited are allowed to begin seating. Prepare for rain as there is a high chance at that hour.

Friday

Opelika High School will begin its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. in Bulldog Stadium. Guests can start seating at 5:30 p.m. in the football stadium.

Past Graduations

Beauregard High School seniors graduated on Monday.

Lee Scott Academy and Glenwood High School held their graduation ceremonies on May 19.

