The Pride on the Plains group will kick off the first weekend of Pride Month Sunday afternoon with a Pride Fest at Kiesel Park.

Guests will gather at the park from 12 to 6 p.m. to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community as a way to support diversity, inclusion and acceptance.

“It’s important we have this event, because it helps the LGBTQ+ community to realize they are not alone. It's just to celebrate love and who we are and to celebrate diversity within our community,” said Seth McCollough, president of Pride on the Plains.

Local vendors will be selling handmade soaps, candles, customized tumbler cups and much more from their booths.

Guests can sit on the grass or use chairs and blankets from home. Expect performances from the group Firefly Nights Belly Dance group, the Opelika Community Theater, the bluegrass band Yellow Dandies and 30 drag performers.

That's about 10 to 15 more drag performers than usual, McCullough said.

“You will see a lot of drag — a lot of drag,” said McCollough. “All music has been screened by our DJ to make sure everybody is performing appropriate music, so it is a festival for all ages on Sunday.”

The stage will be graced by many drag performers, including Kameron Michaels from Season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race and the Las Vegas theater production "RuPaul's Drag Race Live!"

The event will be hosted by drag queens from Birmingham, Fawn and Flap Jack. The two hosts a podcast. McCollough said their banter and chemistry are perfect for hosting the festival.

Nursing students from Auburn University will be run the first-aid tent. They'll also be a SOUND trailer available. It'll serve as a sensory deprivation area where people who overwhelmed can take a break from the festival.

McCollough is a bit hopeful it'll rain during the festival as usual.

"It always rains on our festival. We keep playing music like, ‘It’s Raining Men’ and other rain-themed songs,” McCollough said. “It’s one of my favorite things, because everybody is dancing and having a ball. Just to watch them be free and celebrate who they are, that’s why I do what I do.”