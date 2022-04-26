Southeastern Bar stays open after settling delinquent tax bill on Tuesday

The Southeastern Bar is open for business after all.
On Tuesday morning, the Lee County Revenue Office posted a notice on the bar's front door saying it was closed.
"The Personal Property on these Premises is being held subject to further orders of the Revenue Commissioner of Lee County, Alabama," the sign read. "Said Property is subject to delinquent tax Lien for Ad Valorem Tax."
Another notice on the door stated:
"Ten days notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned Revenue Commissioner of Lee County, Alabama, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash within the legal hours of sale on the Date Set by Revenue Commissioner at the premises."
It was dated April 18. The amount in delinquent taxes owed to the city, state and county, plus advertising, was $1,209.57.
The Lee County Revenue Commissioner, Oline Price, told the Opelika-Auburn News early Tuesday afternoon that a payment had been made earlier that day on behalf of the business, and that the owner could now remove the sign.
The bar was scheduled to open at 5 p.m.
Southeastern Bar, at 108 W. Magnolia, opened in the fall of 2019 in downtown Auburn. It is known for its live music, food, drinks and entertainment.