Southern Union celebrates first class of FAME program graduates

Three Southern Union State Community College students became the first to graduate from the FAME program.

The FAME program is where students learn sitting in a classroom at a desk and on the job at their sponsoring company. After completing the program, students graduate with not only an Advanced Manufacturing degree but often a job opportunity as well.

Hayden Aderholt, Jordin Roysdon and Andrew Williams are now employed by their sponsoring company.

“My experience with the FAME program was great. In addition to learning about industrial maintenance as a whole, I learned speech and leadership skills, as well,” said Roysdon in a press release. “I had a variety of people who were willing to help me learn the ropes.”

The program asks its students to complete a minimum of 24 hours a week at their respective companies and 16 hours a week in class at SUSCC. This will allow the student to graduate from the program in two years.

As gaps emerge in the skilled workforce due to retirement, the FAME program aims to help fill those disparities by encouraging students to both go to class and fill jobs.

​​“I am proud of these guys for believing in the program since they started it during the COVID year (2020) and stuck with it through all the challenges,” said Tim Beasley, FAME Coordinator at SUSCC in a press release.

For more information about the FAME program at SUSCC, visit www.fameontheplains.com, or contact Beasley at tbeasley@suscc.edu.