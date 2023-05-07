As the warm winds of summer blow at the end of the academic year, St. Michael Catholic School is already prepping for its upcoming fourth-grade students.

The only Catholic school within 50 miles of Auburn opened on August 22, 2022, with classes from kindergarten to third grade.

St. Michael Catholic School principal Deborah Brooks said the first school year has gone well and enrollment is up for next year. The school currently has the space to support classes up till eighth grade, but their current plan is to add a grade level every year.

“It just seemed to work out, and the timing was perfect with the growth of the city and the growth of our church,” Brooks said.

Each class has 10 to 16 students that attend daily religion classes, physical education, art and music.

“Small class sizes certainly lends itself to more individualized instructional opportunities for teachers to offer students the opportunity to anchor everything we do on biblical teaching,” Brooks said. “We’re making sure that we educated the whole child, and that would be certainly spiritually, academically, emotionally and physically.”

The students also participate in monthly service projects. That includes organizing food and book drives and creating Valentine’s Day cards for local nursing homes. Brooks said a recent loose change drive raised $555 for a freshwater project.

“It’s just been great to see the kids learn how to be participants in their community, because that’s one of the goals We’re growing future citizens,” she said. “Teaching kids how to be participants, how one gets involved and then showing them also to that there are a variety of ways to be involved. It doesn’t always have to be in a leadership position.”

The support of the church and congregation has extremely beneficial, Brooks said. There have been many donations to the school, including a class set of ukuleles for their music program and hand-crafted picnic tables.

“The other beautiful thing about being in a church is you know we’ve had the added benefit of our entire church lifting us up and supporting us and helping us. We couldn’t do it without their help,” Brooks said.

St. Michaels School is currently deciding on something very important for every school – a mascot. Brooks said a few ideas are floating around, but we’ll have to wait until the fall for the reveal.