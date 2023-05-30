Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The community has been invited to the Family Fun Day event at Covington Park on June 17, which has the theme: “Stop the violence. Save our children.”

The annual event offers fun games, fellowship and free food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone of all ages is welcome to enjoy the bouncy house, gospel singers and more.

“We want to paint a picture for the kids to show them what they see is what they’ll be, that’s my goal,” event coordinator Wilbert Payne said.

The Lion Tamer’s Social and Civic Club has hosted this event annually since the early 90s to give back to the community, club member James Hughley said.

To inspire the youth, the Lion Tamers set up a $500 scholarship for upcoming college students. Applicants submitted a short essay to a committee of social and civic club members. The winner will be announced at Family Fun Day.

The Lion Tamers will also have a health screening booth available to guests who’d like to check their blood pressure.

“It’s important we have this because for the people who may not go to the doctors on a regular basis. Some people don’t take the time or can afford to go to the doctor,” Payne said. “This way if they go out there and get it checked and it’s low or something, they can get something done about it in time.”

Hughley said guests can listen to the “gospel explosion” of songs, poems and speakers who will take the stage throughout the event. Guests should bring picnic chairs to set up on the lawn, Payne said.

The keynote speaker of the afternoon will be Katherlyn Porter, who is from the Opelika area. After spending much of her adult life in New York, she returned to her hometown and joined Truth and Love Ministry, the same church Payne attends.

“Since I’ve known him [Payne], he’s kind of adopted me into his organization. He dragged me into Family Fun Day, and I enjoy that,” she said.

Last year, Porter spoke of Juneteenth and the importance it has on the Black community.

“Ever since Juneteenth became a national holiday, we moved the event to the third weekend of June. They’ve had this celebration in Texas for a long time, and now they’re acknowledging our rights as Black Americans,” Payne said.

This year, Porter plans on speaking about how Christianity and education can stop violence to coincide with Family Fun Day’s theme: “Stop the violence. Save our children.”

“When we do something about ourselves, get an education, be a part of society and know that Jesus is the only way, then we can stop the violence,” Porter said. “I want to let them [Family Fun Day guests] know we are all human and we are all the same.”

Payne said last year’s brought in 1,000 people. He expects to see an even larger crowd on June 17. In any case, he plans to attend every Family Fun Day event as long as he’s “spiritually led” to do so.

“That’s my favorite event,” he said. “I enjoy the people. I enjoy the sponsors. I love everything about it.”