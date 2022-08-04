Things to do: Check out "Newsies," the blockbuster show being performed by local talent

Get ready for a classic Broadway musical that is coming to Opelika this weekend and next.

The Opelika Theatre Company is performing "Newsies," a Disney show based on the newsboy’s strike of 1899 in New York City.

Newsies was chosen as its fall musical because of the famous song they’ve performed in the past from the production, "Seize the Day."

“It’s a fast-paced, high-energy enthusiastic show that shows why people are better together. And the music is phenomenal,” said Marty Moore, executive artistic director for the Opelika Theatre Company.

After rehearsing for four months, the cast of 49 local singers, dancers and actors are set to take the stage for their first performance this weekend.

There will be eight opportunities to see the musical, beginning Friday. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Fridays, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays, through Aug. 14.

Performance will be held at the Southside Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15.50 apiece, or four for $50, and can be purchased online or by phone at 334-559-8597.

If you’re interested in being a part of the Opelika Theatre Company, auditions for the winter play, "Clue," will be held on Aug. 9 and 10 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Southside Center for Arts.

“All you do is just show up and get handed a monologue we’ve prepared for you,” Moore said.

Anyone 14 years old or older may audition. Moore said he will make an exception and allow seasoned actors and actresses who are 12 and 13 years old to audition.

“The Opelika Theatre Company is formed on the premise that we are all-inclusive and accept everybody," Moore said. "We don’t care who you are, why you are or what you are. We are all better together."

Other Events

‘Hands on a Hardbody’: Presented by Auburn Area Community Theater, 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Jane Dempsey Performing Arts Center, 222 E. Drake Ave, Auburn. $12-15. A musical based off a real life documentary of an unusual endurance contest with a big prize.

Alley Art Show: 5-7 p.m. Friday, in the alley between Ware’s and J&M downtown Auburn. Free. Visit the very first alley art show and see artwork by Mary Ann Casey.

Back to School Movie: 8 p.m. Friday, Duck Samford Park, 1840 E Glenn Ave, Auburn. Free. Gates open at 7 p.m. Celebrate the beginning of school with the movie, "Angels in the Outfield."