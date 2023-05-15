Sen. Tommy Tuberville appointed three high school seniors in Lee County to the U.S. Service Academy, which allows them to serve in the military while obtaining a higher education.

Auburn High’s Patrick Christopher Davidson, Lee-Scott Academy’s Samuel “Cade” Wagoner and Smiths Station High’s Connor Ramones were among the 12 Alabama students selected for the academy.

“America’s national security depends on brave young men and women who are willing to serve in our armed forces,” Tuberville said. “I am proud that some of our most talented young Alabamians have stepped forward to answer the call to defend our country. They’ve worked extremely hard to receive their academy appointments, and I have no doubt they’ll continue to make our state and country proud.”

Service academy appointees go through an extensive process to receive a nomination. Applicants must complete the ACT and SAT exams, provide letters of recommendation, a school transcript and the required application form. Students must commit to five years of active duty upon graduation, according to a news release from Hannah Eddins, the deputy press secretary.

Davidson graduates from Auburn High School in May. He will continue his baseball career at the Air Force Academy in Colorado. For Davidson’s essay, he wrote an essay on a personal setback and recounted the time during his junior year when he tore his UCL, an injury that put him on the bench for the entire year.

“I was very, very happy, because there are tons of kids who apply, especially in the state of Alabama. It was a lot more competitive this year, so it was a very rewarding feeling,” Davidson said.

In March, while warming up to play against Mobile Christian, Davidson said he was about to put his phone away when he received an email from the Air Force Academy.

“It said, ‘Congratulations on your appointment in the Class of 2027’. I got teary-eyed and broke down. I’ve wanted to go to The Academy since I was in the ninth grade,” said Davidson. “I walked over and told my coaches and went to my parents and hugged them before the game.”

Davidson plans to major in military strategic studies and make a career serving his country by flying fighter jets.

Another student who had to overcome a sports-related injury that set them back was Samuel Wagoner, better known as Cade.

During a football game during his senior year in the Fall of 2021, Wagoner tore his ACL, simultaneously crushing his dreams of attending West Point Academy for the Fall 2022 semester. Unable to pass the physical exam needed to attend West Point, Wagoner decided to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering at Auburn University and participate in ROTC while strengthening his knee. During this time, Wagoner also applied for a nomination from Tuberville.

Wagoner was having a typical school night routine: sitting in his apartment doing homework and not answering his phone. When Tuberville called him, he didn’t answer. He didn’t know that call was from Tuberville until he listed to the voicemail Tuberville left 10 minutes later.

“I was shocked, kind of in disbelief. It means everything. It proves that hard work and perseverance pays off,” he said.

Wagoner immediately called his parents to tell them the good news.

Hagan Wagoner, Cade’s dad, said he was very emotional and unbelievably proud to learn the news. He mentioned that his son put in so much time and dedication to be selected.

“Just the application process is extremely lengthy, and to go through the process another time… it’s just exceptional,” he said.

His mom, Jennifer Wagoner, also expressed that she’s proud of her son.

“It was very emotional, because we had done this for two years. I could still cry,” she said.

Wagoner said he has wanted to serve the country since the second grade and chose to attend West Point, because he appreciates the integrity, valor and discipline the school promotes. He will take his first plane ride in June to New York for cadet basic training at West Point. Wagoner plans on continuing to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering, so he can make a career out of service and serve in the aviation branch of the army.

The final student appointed by Tuberville is graduating from Smiths Station High School in a few weeks.

Connor Ramones’ grandfather was a Filipino immigrant stationed at the Naval Academy in Maryland as a steward in the late 1950s to early 1960s. Stories passed down from his grandfather made him want to attend the Naval Academy.

On October 17, Ramones got a call from his Naval Academy liaison officer in the middle of history class. After stepping outside, the officer told him he was accepted into The Academy.

“I was just kind of stunned. I was asking him a bunch of questions, because I wasn’t exactly sure what he was saying to me at the moment. I couldn’t imagine that all the work paid off, and I actually got in,” Ramones said. “It was a really, really awesome moment for me.”

A week before his acceptance into The Academy, Ramones said he received a presidential nomination because both his parents served in the military. As a result of already receiving a nomination, Ramones turned down Tuberville’s nomination so another student could receive it.

“Coming from a somewhat smaller town where there’s that small-town mindset, I think it’s a pretty big deal to be accepted into the Naval Academy,” Ramones said. “While it does mean a lot to me, it sets an example for younger generations that leaving the town is possible.”

Ramones intends to major in aerospace engineering and serve in the Naval Aviation branch of the military.